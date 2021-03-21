Mavericks score 21 runs in double-header

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mavs cleaned house over Adams State this weekend, a team who now has 13 losses this season.

The Mavs came up 1-0 in the first inning when Ally Distler had an RBI-single over second. In the second inning, the Mavs got into some trouble. Grizzly, Jade Garbiso laid down a bunt to third base, the throw from Nicole Christensen was a little high causing Camryn Mullen to drop the ball leaving Garbiso safe at first. No outs for the Mavs and runners on second and third. On the mound, Paige Adair, strikes out her next two batters. Adair grounded out her next batter, getting the Mavs out of a sticky situation. Adair allowed just two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

The fourth is where the Mavs came alive. Runners on first and second, Brooke Doumer lays down a bunt, is safe at first, and moves everyone over. Bases loaded, no outs, with Lauren Wedman at the plate. Wedman rips it down tight on the line of left field. It’s fair and clears the bases for a 4-0 lead. Christensen makes it 6-0 with a 2-run homer to dead center and into the stands.

Mavs go on to win, 8-0, in five innings.

Mavs won their first game of the day, 13-2 also in five innings.

They will hit the road next weekend to face Regis.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.