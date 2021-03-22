Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Fred Green

Green is crowned 20-21 National Champion
Fred Green is crowned National Champion
Fred Green is crowned National Champion(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:51 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fred Green attained his Bachelors Degree attending three different colleges. Green was at the University of Virginia when he became academically ineligible and transferred to Boise State. Green decided to retire from wrestling to focus on his degree. With a little convincing from Assistant Coach, Mike Mendoza, and a new opportunity, Fred was able to wrestle again at CMU.

In his first year as a Maverick, was crowned Super Regional Champion as the No. 3 seed heading into nationals but it was cancelled because of COVID-19. Competing was the last thing on his mind and considered leaving for good for a second time.

“I wasn’t thinking about wrestling too much to be honest. At the time, it was concern of how do I get my now fiancé and myself somewhere that’s safe,” says Fred Green.

This year, Green won the Super Regional for the second time and was the No. 2 seed at nationals. The hardest part for him was to stay calm but that wasn’t the only thing he worried about.

“I had the skill set, I knew that. I was doing a lot of reading, doing a lot of journaling. But showing up mind ready, game ready, that was the most important part.”

Green beat Gannon, 7-3, becoming the second Maverick to ever win a national title. At the end of his match, Green fell to his knees with his headgear and shoes in the center of the mat, announcing his retirement from the sport.

“This is my last match. It’s a 19-year journey. Dedicated all of my time, I’ve made so many sacrifices. To know that chapter’s ending, that’s… that’s where it got me choked up at the end.”

The COVID waiver allows Green one semester of eligibility. Fred decided to forego his last season and says it’s time for the next chapter. He will move to Washington State in a newly renovated RV with his new fiancé and begin his career as a lineman and looks forward to what life has to offer next.

“The biggest adjustment is going to be finding the next thing that makes me feel this alive. Makes me this excited to get out of bed in the morning. Wrestling was fulfilling, to find that against is going to be a difficult obstacle,” says Green.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol cited the driver for DUI
One person hospitalized, cited for DUI after accident on 30 Road
The Kindred Reserve Park is located on South Broadway in Grand Junction next to the Tiara Rado...
Kindred Reserve park opens in Grand Junction
UPDATE: Mesa County moves back into Phase 1B.4 of vaccine rollout plan
The event was held Tuesday afternoon at Riverbottom Park
Rural Colorado United responds to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s town hall in Montrose
The drive-through vaccination site is taking place at Central High School in Grand Junction.
Drive-through vaccination site established at Central High School

Latest News

Colorado Mesa vs Adams St.
Mavericks score 21 runs in double-header
CHSAA logo
Montrose Boys Basketball advances to 4A state title game
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Palisade alumna Lexi Newton is our featured Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Lexi Newton