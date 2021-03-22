Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol cited the driver for DUI
One person hospitalized, cited for DUI after accident on 30 Road
The Kindred Reserve Park is located on South Broadway in Grand Junction next to the Tiara Rado...
Kindred Reserve park opens in Grand Junction
UPDATE: Mesa County moves back into Phase 1B.4 of vaccine rollout plan
The event was held Tuesday afternoon at Riverbottom Park
Rural Colorado United responds to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s town hall in Montrose
The drive-through vaccination site is taking place at Central High School in Grand Junction.
Drive-through vaccination site established at Central High School

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas