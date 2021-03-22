Barbeques fired up across the Western Slope over the weekend for “Meat In Day”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis recently signed a declaration proclaiming March 20 to be “Meat Out Day” across Colorado, which was meant to encourage Coloradans to try plant-based diets. This move by the Governor sparked a counter-event, “Meat In Day,” which was meant to celebrate the farming and ranching industries across the state.

This counter-event led to barbeques being fired up around the valley on Saturday, and one could hardly walk out their door without smelling it.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to chime in on the event, saying that she would celebrate the day with a medium-rare ribeye. On Saturday, she tweeted Colorado is better with beef and that she will always stand by the farmers and ranchers.

Hey Polis! Colorado is better with beef!



If you’re in Colorado, I sure hope you had your steak today.



I will ALWAYS stand by the farmers and ranchers! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 21, 2021

26 Colorado counties declared March 20 as Meat In Day.

Here are a few photos from around the Western Slope showing how people celebrated “Meat In Day.”

