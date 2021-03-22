Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution to end government-mandated restrictions on businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday morning, Mesa County Commissioner unanimously voted to pass a resolution to do away with government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions in the county.

The resolution would allow businesses to choose whether they impose restrictions such as mask-wearing and capacity limits, instead of relying on government mandates that have been ongoing for a year.

”Choices have consequences — they’re choices we elect to make for ourselves — and the consequences are ours to bear,” said Commissioner Cody Davis. “That’s called freedom.”

During the vote on Monday morning, several business owners attended in-person and shared their support for the adoption of the resolution according to the county.

The resolution came to be called “Mesa County’s Free to Choose initiative,” and not coincidentally, the key theme surrounding the vote was to allow people and businesses to make choices for themselves.

“Our goal is to strike a balance to start building back our economy,” Commissioner Davis said. “Individuals will choose whether they want to continue to wear face coverings, stay at home, or frequent businesses that may or may not require face coverings.

The county says the initiative will go into effect at the point all Mesa County residents 16 years of age and older have adequate access to the COVID-19 vaccine, which puts an estimated date at April 16. The resolution will go into effect no later than May 1.

The Mesa County Board of Health was a co-signer of the resolution according to the county.

A video of the vote for the resolution can be viewed here.

