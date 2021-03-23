Advertisement

16 Road near M Road back open following car chase

(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - 16 Road is back open near M Road after being shut down for nearly two hours on Tuesday afternoon due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Our crew on scene says that authorities closed the road down due to a police chase of a vehicle that traveled into Colorado from Utah on I-70, and was driving erratically. The male driver was allegedly driving eastbound on the westbound lanes and driving on bike paths. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), it is believed that a person in the vehicle attempted to steal a car at a residence in the 1100 block of 16 Road, but was interrupted by the owner. The suspect got back into the Tahoe and headed north. No injuries were reported.

Deputies then located the suspect on the 1300 block of 16 Road, appearing to try and steal another car. It was there that the male driver of the Tahoe, 28-year-old Isaiah Tate, was arrested.

It was also believed that there was a female passenger in the vehicle, who took off on foot. Law enforcement searched the area for the female, and eventually located her.

Investigators have determined the Tahoe was stolen out of Arapahoe County.

The case remains under investigation. Check back for more details.

(David Jones)

