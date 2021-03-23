Advertisement

One severely injured in North Ave. pedestrian accident

(David Jones)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One pedestrian was transported to the hospital Monday evening after suffering serious bodily injuries after being hit by a vehicle on North Avenue near 28 and 3/4 Road.

Grand Junction Police responded to the scene and closed the westbound lanes on North Ave. while they investigated the incident.

Our crew on scene says that the pickup truck involved appears to have sustained a lot of damage.

The case is still under investigation. Check back for developments.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
The Kindred Reserve Park is located on South Broadway in Grand Junction next to the Tiara Rado...
Kindred Reserve park opens in Grand Junction
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution to end government-mandated restrictions on businesses
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase

Latest News

16 Road near M Road back open following car chase
An American Airlines flight departs from GJT
Sharp increase in Western Slope air travel
Garfield County now vaccinating through Phase 1B.4
State health department updates nursing home visitation guidances and restrictions