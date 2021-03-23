Roy Anderson resigning from Montrose City Council

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Roy Anderson is stepping down from his position on the Montrose City Council on April 7.

In his resignation letter to the council he noted a serious family medical situation requires his immediate attention.

In 2014, Anderson and his wife retired to Montrose after finishing his career with Hewlett Packard. He discovered his passion for the city after volunteering at Montrose’s Downtown Visitor Center.

Anderson was elected to the council to serve a four-year term representing the council’s District 3 seat in April 2016. He was reelected for another four-year term in District 3 last year.

The Council also elected Anderson to serve as mayor for the 2018-2019 mayoral term.

“Roy has been a fantastic councilor. He has a genuine commitment to public service and the City of Montrose and our community is better because of him,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said.

Anderson said he was proud to watch Montrose become a “Gigabit City” with the installation of fiber optic cable in residences.

“The city staff is an incredible group of people. The citizens should be very proud of them, and it was a distinct pleasure for me to work with all of them, and be associated with such a great municipal government,” Anderson said. “Montrose will always be in my heart.”

