St. Mary’s Hospital wins accolade for maternal health care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group recognized St. Mary’s Hospital for their maternal health care. The organizations included St. Mary’s in their list of “Best Maternity Care Hospitals” for 2021.

The criteria for selection depends on numerous factors, such as the frequency with which providers perform certain procedures. For example, the accolade looks for hospitals in which less than five percent of deliveries are early elective.

According to the Director of the Women’s and Children’s Service Line at St. Mary’s Jenn Tuning, her team’s performance was an important factor in winning the honor. “We work together well. We are developing protocols and sticking to those protocols to help provide safety for both mom and baby.”

It is the second consecutive year that St. Mary’s has been included in the list.

