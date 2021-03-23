State health department updates nursing home visitation guidances and restrictions

DENVER, (KKCO) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated their Public Health Order (PHO) and guidance for indoor visitation at residential care facilities. Much of the changes now make it easier for visitors to enter and visit with their loved ones.

The revised guidance provides updates regarding indoor visitation, indoor visitation during an outbreak, COVID-19 infection prevention methods, outdoor visitation, visitor testing and vaccination, and more.

The visitation guidance allows for increased access for those residents that have been vaccinated.

Indoor visitation should be limited for:

Unvaccinated residents, if the nursing home’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of the residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions per CDC guidance.

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

If a resident is fully vaccinated, the resident can choose to have close contact (including touch) with their visitor while wearing a well-fitting face mask and cleaning their hands before and after.

The current guidance does not factor in visitor vaccination status. As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to become available to more members of the public, visitors of facilities are encouraged to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity to allow residents to be as safe as possible.

