Advertisement

Delta County moves into Level Green, least restrictive level on COVID dial

(KKCO/KJCT)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County announced on Wednesday that they have transitioned into Level Green, the “Protect our Neighbors” status on the Colorado Department of Health and Environments COVID-19 dial.

The county says it was notified on Tuesday night that they are eligible to move into this new level, due to the state’s updated dial system.

“We are overjoyed to be able to move into the least restrictive level on the dial,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “It’s certainly perfect timing as warmer weather and activities start to pick up.”

What does that mean for Delta County residents and visitors? The following is a list of capacity restrictions in level green:

· Personal Gatherings – No state regulations

· Restaurants – No state regulations

· Last Call – Local regulations in place

· Non-Critical Manufacturing – No state regulations

· Offices – No state regulations

· Bars – 50% capacity

· Gyms/Fitness Centers – No state regulations

· Group sports/camps – 50% capacity up to 500 (indoors)

· Critical/Non-critical retail – No state regulations

· Personal Services – No state regulations

· Limited Health Care Settings – No state regulations

· Indoor seated / unseated events and entertainment – 50% up to 500 people

· Outdoor seated /unseated events and entertainment – No state regulations

· Outdoor guided services – No State regulations

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
One severely injured in North Ave. pedestrian accident
Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution to end government-mandated restrictions on businesses

Latest News

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
GJFD responds to vehicle fire on North Ave.
Edesia 2021, Hooray for Hollywood!
MarillacHealth’s “Edesia 2021, Hooray for Hollywood!”
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase