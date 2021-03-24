Delta County moves into Level Green, least restrictive level on COVID dial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County announced on Wednesday that they have transitioned into Level Green, the “Protect our Neighbors” status on the Colorado Department of Health and Environments COVID-19 dial.

The county says it was notified on Tuesday night that they are eligible to move into this new level, due to the state’s updated dial system.

“We are overjoyed to be able to move into the least restrictive level on the dial,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “It’s certainly perfect timing as warmer weather and activities start to pick up.”

What does that mean for Delta County residents and visitors? The following is a list of capacity restrictions in level green:

· Personal Gatherings – No state regulations

· Restaurants – No state regulations

· Last Call – Local regulations in place

· Non-Critical Manufacturing – No state regulations

· Offices – No state regulations

· Bars – 50% capacity

· Gyms/Fitness Centers – No state regulations

· Group sports/camps – 50% capacity up to 500 (indoors)

· Critical/Non-critical retail – No state regulations

· Personal Services – No state regulations

· Limited Health Care Settings – No state regulations

· Indoor seated / unseated events and entertainment – 50% up to 500 people

· Outdoor seated /unseated events and entertainment – No state regulations

· Outdoor guided services – No State regulations

