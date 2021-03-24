MarillacHealth’s “Edesia 2021, Hooray for Hollywood!”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -MarillacHealth is inviting the community to participate in its fundraiser, “Edesia 2021, Hooray for Hollywood!”

Starting April 11, The Wine Country Inn is hosting a series of Chefs Tables Dinners paired with entertainment that honors old Hollywood.

There are three opportunities to participate, April 11, 18 and 25. The chef and menu changes each night along with the post-dinner entertainment.

On April 11, the dinner features WCI Food and Beverage Director and Chef Bridget Zlab. She plans to pay homage to Hollywood’s popular star bistros the Formosa Café and The Brown Derby. After dinner there is an exclusive screening of “Long Live the King,” a documentary about the movie “King Kong.” The night finishes with a live remote interview with Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin, and a Q&A session with Los Angeles filmmakers Frank Dietz and Trish Gieger.

On April 18, Executive Chef Chad Griffith from the Palisade Café & Wine Bar invites guests to “Dine Like A Star.” After, a special screening of “Roman Holiday” will help honor screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.

The series wraps up on April 25 and “Oscar Night” is the focus. Dinner features Western Colorado Community College’s Culinary Arts instructor and chef, Chef Wayne Smith. He is reimagining the very first Academy dinner menu. After dinner, guests can watch the award show in the Vineyard Ballroom Theatre.

Bidding on tables closes on March 31 at midnight.

In addition to the dinners, an online auction opens on April 9. The auction includes Hollywood memorabilia and hand-drawn caricatures by local artist Arn McConnell, wine and food baskets, and gift certificates from local eateries, shops and restaurants.

The tables and auction are available through Handbid. You can visit the auction and place a bid at the link below.

