Mesa County Public Health has now administered more than 50,000 vaccine doses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has reached a significant milestone this week, with more than 50,000 vaccine doses now administered in the county.

The health department says a vast majority of those vaccines have been administered at the Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site. Mesa County Public Health is currently receiving just shy of 10,000 vaccine doses each week.

“We have passed that mile mark of 50,000 first and second dose vaccines at our convention center, which is a huge milestone for us,” says, Stefany Busch, spokesperson for Mesa County Public Health. “Our daily vaccine every week is staying at a steady 1500 to 1800 doses.”

That number has risen from around 1000 daily doses three weeks ago. It is expected to increase again soon, with the convention center now designated as a state-run vaccination site.

The health department has also reconstructed their sign-in area for people waiting to receive the vaccine. Rather than a smaller hallway where patients can sit and fill out their information, people are now directed to a large waiting room which allows for more space, and also accommodates for the increased number of volunteers who have joined on since the site opened in late January.

Mesa County Public Health has also started preparing to administer upwards of 3000 doses per day. That could begin as early as next week, depending on vaccine supply.

