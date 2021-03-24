Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health has now administered more than 50,000 vaccine doses

Grand Junction Convention Center
Grand Junction Convention Center(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has reached a significant milestone this week, with more than 50,000 vaccine doses now administered in the county.

The health department says a vast majority of those vaccines have been administered at the Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site. Mesa County Public Health is currently receiving just shy of 10,000 vaccine doses each week.

“We have passed that mile mark of 50,000 first and second dose vaccines at our convention center, which is a huge milestone for us,” says, Stefany Busch, spokesperson for Mesa County Public Health. “Our daily vaccine every week is staying at a steady 1500 to 1800 doses.”

That number has risen from around 1000 daily doses three weeks ago. It is expected to increase again soon, with the convention center now designated as a state-run vaccination site.

The health department has also reconstructed their sign-in area for people waiting to receive the vaccine. Rather than a smaller hallway where patients can sit and fill out their information, people are now directed to a large waiting room which allows for more space, and also accommodates for the increased number of volunteers who have joined on since the site opened in late January.

Mesa County Public Health has also started preparing to administer upwards of 3000 doses per day. That could begin as early as next week, depending on vaccine supply.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
One severely injured in North Ave. pedestrian accident
Mesa County Commissioners pass resolution to end government-mandated restrictions on businesses

Latest News

Grand Junction High School
Multiple proposals for Grand Junction High School renovation
Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident
Delta County moves into Level Green, least restrictive level on COVID dial
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday