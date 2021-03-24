Multiple proposals for Grand Junction High School renovation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 has started preparing for potential renovations of Grand Junction High School. Several different scenarios were proposed this week, specifically detailing what the project might look like if those renovations are approved.

There are three specific proposals on the table. One proposal would see a new Grand Junction High School building constructed where the current track and football field are currently located. Those athletic facilities would move further south on the high school’s campus.

A second proposal calls for a slightly taller, three-story building to be constructed just east of the football field. Both scenarios allow for students to remain in the current building throughout that renovation period.

A third proposal would also include a three story building, constructed on the east side of campus. This would keep the athletic facilities in its current location. District 51 says that the need for a new Grand Junction High School building is their top priority, no matter which proposal is ultimately approved.

<”Grand Junction High School is now our top priority to replace,” says Emily Shockley, Public Information Officer for District 51. The school district recently replaced Orchard Mesa Middle School at the start of 2020. “[GJHS] is an aging building and it was constructed in a way that the foundation isn’t stable. You’re getting more cracks and things that can’t be fixed long term without replacing the foundation.”

The current Grand Junction High School opened in 1956.

District 51′s school board hopes to place a bond measure on ballots this November, allowing the public to vote on any proposal. The committee overseeing this project has until August to determine exactly what wording will appear on the ballot, but they would like to solidify the plan sooner.

According to District 51, that committee will meet next Friday, April 2nd, to further analyze all of those different proposals.

