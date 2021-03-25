Advertisement

Man with six outstanding warrants arrested in Palisade after police chase

Edgar Rivera mugshot
Edgar Rivera mugshot(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -At approximately 10:45 Thursday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Garfield County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle they were pursuing on I-70 was entering Mesa County.

The vehicle was found abandoned on the 100 block of Bacon Court in Palisade, as well as four individuals believed to have run from the car.

Edgar Rivera, 30, was arrested on six outstanding warrants. His charges include possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance DF2.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, De Beque Marshal, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office all were involved in this incident.

Rivera is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

