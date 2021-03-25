Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis ordered flags on all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff until April 1 to honor Nucla Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley, who passed away from a heart attack while on call on March 20.

Riley was responding to a motor vehicle accident when he suffered the fatal heart attack. According to Polis, his death was ruled a line of duty death.

Chief Riley was 56-years-old and is survived by his wife, son, father, and two brothers.

Polis’ order stacks on the March 23 order of lowering flags in honor of the victims of the Boulder King Soppers shooting.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.