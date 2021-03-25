Advertisement

Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty

(State of Colorado)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis ordered flags on all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff until April 1 to honor Nucla Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley, who passed away from a heart attack while on call on March 20.

Riley was responding to a motor vehicle accident when he suffered the fatal heart attack. According to Polis, his death was ruled a line of duty death.

Chief Riley was 56-years-old and is survived by his wife, son, father, and two brothers.

Polis’ order stacks on the March 23 order of lowering flags in honor of the victims of the Boulder King Soppers shooting.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase
GJFD responds to vehicle fire on North Ave.

Latest News

“It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Montrose on the City...
Montrose City Councilor Roy Anderson announces resignation, cites family medical situation
Westbound I-70 closed near Vail Pass from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for semi recovery
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Inspire Impact Virtual Lunch
Community Impact Council of Mesa County hosts “Inspire Impact” virtual lunch