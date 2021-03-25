Advertisement

Snowy weather continues through Friday for Western Slope mountains

Tree branches covered in ice
Tree branches covered in ice(KBTX)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging travelers in western and southwestern Colorado to be prepared. Adverse weather conditions continue with another wave of snow hitting the region today, Thursday, March 25. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning today at 3 p.m. through tomorrow, Friday. High country areas impacted include the Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau, Northwest San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains.

CDOT urges motorists be prepared for road conditions that can change or decline quickly. Motorists should travel with caution, as they may also encounter delays due to the adverse weather, difficult driving conditions and potential road closures. Heavy accumulations of snow in the high country will likely mean avalanche control operations will be required to keep high country passes safe for the traveling public. Travelers are urged to visit www.COtrip.org for possible closures and travel conditions. Travelers are urged to visit www.cotrip.org for possible closures and travel conditions.

Most Read

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase

Latest News

Edgar Rivera mugshot
Man with six outstanding warrants arrested in Palisade after police chase
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty
Restrictions loosen in Mesa County after state updates COVID-19 dial
16 Road near M Road back open following car chase