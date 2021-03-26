Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old in Missouri

According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah...
According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah McCain.(Charleston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for an abducted 15-year-old.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain, of Charleston.

McCain is described as weighing 185 pounds, 5-feet-0-inches tall and last seen wearing a shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Police said she was taken at 7:30 a.m. from a bus stop on South Sixth Street and Commercial Street by two white males traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.

The suspect vehicle license and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to immediately contact local police or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty
Police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect who was shot in March 7 incident
Restrictions loosen in Mesa County after state updates COVID-19 dial
Edgar Rivera mugshot
Man with six outstanding warrants arrested in Palisade after police chase

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
More states are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as the president sets a goal of 200...
COVID: More states expand vaccine eligibility
2021 Ridgway Youth Volunteer & Career Fair
The Ridgway Secondary School is hosting the 2021 Ridgway Youth Volunteer and Career Fair
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids