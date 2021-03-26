Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Dept. welcomes new engine

The new engine is designed to help protect firefighters’ health
The ceremony was held on Friday, Mar. 26, 2021.
The ceremony was held on Friday, Mar. 26, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Dept. welcomed its newest engine on Friday at the station’s first public event in months. Engine 5 is a clean-cab firetruck, meaning that gear used when responding to a fire is stored separately from the firefighters.

Keeping that separation is crucial because gear often emits harmful fumes after fires. Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Angermuller explained the benefits of the clean-cab engine, with Engine 5 being the department’s third such truck.

“Anything that goes in a structure fire: lights, tools, bunker gear, is all stored in the compartments of the apparatus so that our firefighters aren’t breathing the harmful carcinogens that may emit off their gear, tools, and equipment that they may use for a structure fire.”

According to Fire Chief Ken Watkins, these harmful fumes are more common with fires today because of the prevalence of plastics and other such materials in modern homes.

“Nowadays, a lot of the structure fires that we go on, what’s burning in there is really plastics, hydrocarbons, you know, it’s not like the old days where what was mostly burning was heavy wood furniture.”

Both Watkins and Angermuller thanked the city and Grand Junction residents for investing in equipment that benefits the fire department’s mission and protects their own health.

