Roice-Hurst Humane Society holding kitten shower donation drive

The drive will take place at the shelter on Saturday from eleven in the morning to four in the afternoon
The entrance of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is holding a donation drive on Saturday, Mar. 27 to help prepare the shelter for “kitten season.” According to Society CEO Anna Stout, “the purpose of the kitten shower is both to serve as a supply drive to really get us prepared for the influx of kittens that’s coming but also to recruit fosters.”

Organizers often take in hundreds of kittens starting around this time of year, and need help preparing for the increase in animals needing care. The shelter is also looking for individuals willing to foster kittens. Stout says that fostering a pet is a great way to enjoy taking care of an animal without the long-term commitment of ownership.

Stout stressed that this time of year is resource-intensive for the shelter. You can learn more about the shelter, its needs, and the drive on its website. You can also find its wish list on Amazon if you would like to donate needed items.

