Colorado Mountain Winefest tickets to go on sale Mar. 30

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting on Tuesday, Mar. 30, you will be able to purchase tickets for the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest. The 30th Anniversary of the Winefest will take place on Sept. 18 and 19 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.

The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) is pleased to be able to host the event. The organization will be taking certain precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CAVE Executive Director Cassidee Schull, “we are really looking forward to celebrating our thirtieth anniversary and welcoming both our wineries and our attendees back with us in a socially-distanced and safe manner.”

Winefest will feature various wineries, vendors, live music, chef demonstrations, and educational seminars.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the Colorado Mountain Winefest’s website.

