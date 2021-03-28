Advertisement

Mavericks snag home opener against Griffins

Kiley Davis leads season with 11 goals; Four against Westminster
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:47 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU women’s lacrosse may be starting their season with a losing record at 1-3. Granted those losses were against nationally-ranked teams, but they begin the RMAC in the winners’ column against Westminster.

The Griffins also start their season with two losses. Their leading scorer, Courtney McCabe, leads the season with four goals r but was held today to none Saturday afternoon. In the first half, the Mavs had 21 shots on goal in the first half, a chance to take the lead back but nothing was going in.

The Mavericks caused 26 turnovers, with 17 of their own, and snagged 28 ground balls. Mavs came out on top with a season-high, 18-11.

Kiley Davis led with four goals, while goalie, Lula Mitchell, snagged five saves. They will face Adams State on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Rivera mugshot
Man with six outstanding warrants arrested in Palisade after police chase
Restrictions loosen in Mesa County after state updates COVID-19 dial
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty

Latest News

Montrose vs Central Varsity Volleyball
Montrose vs Central Volleyball Highlights
CMU Football Team to host free camp for kids
Fred Green is crowned National Champion
Athlete of the Week: Fred Green
Colorado Mesa vs Adams St.
Mavericks score 21 runs in double-header