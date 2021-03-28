Procession and memorial service held for Nucla-Naturita fire chief Chester Riley

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - A procession departed from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in honor of Nucla-Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley, who died in the line of duty from a heart attack on Mar. 20. A celebration of his life was held on Saturday.

According to Pamela Stamm, a friend of Riley’s, the chief was dedicated to serving his community and will be dearly missed. When talking about Riley, Stamm said that “he would give you the shirt off his back. But if I had to say anything I would say he was dedicated to his job and he had a passion for serving others.”

Stamm recounted a story in which Riley was among the first to respond to a motorcycle crash and was key to saving a visiting man’s life. That man later came back to thank Riley.

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honor of Riley. This flag order was stacked on the existing order honoring victims of the King Sooper’s shooting in Boulder.

