Advertisement

Procession and memorial service held for Nucla-Naturita fire chief Chester Riley

Chief Riley died in the line of duty on Mar. 20
A snapshot of Pamela Stamm and Chester Riley.
A snapshot of Pamela Stamm and Chester Riley.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - A procession departed from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in honor of Nucla-Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley, who died in the line of duty from a heart attack on Mar. 20. A celebration of his life was held on Saturday.

According to Pamela Stamm, a friend of Riley’s, the chief was dedicated to serving his community and will be dearly missed. When talking about Riley, Stamm said that “he would give you the shirt off his back. But if I had to say anything I would say he was dedicated to his job and he had a passion for serving others.”

Stamm recounted a story in which Riley was among the first to respond to a motorcycle crash and was key to saving a visiting man’s life. That man later came back to thank Riley.

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honor of Riley. This flag order was stacked on the existing order honoring victims of the King Sooper’s shooting in Boulder.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Rivera mugshot
Man with six outstanding warrants arrested in Palisade after police chase
Restrictions loosen in Mesa County after state updates COVID-19 dial
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado rolls out Dial 3.0, goes into effect on Wednesday
Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Nucla-Naturita fire chief who died while on duty

Latest News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Polis’ CHAMP Report provides roadmap for future of hemp in Colorado
The entrance of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society holding kitten shower donation drive
The ceremony was held on Friday, Mar. 26, 2021.
Grand Junction Fire Dept. welcomes new engine
King Soopers donating $1 million to support those affected by Boulder mass shooting