$1 million donated to CMU on behalf of the late local artist Jac Kephart

Photo of President Foster speaking at the ceremony held last Thursday to honor Jac's legacy and the donation made in his name.(Colorado Mesa University)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last Thursday evening, students and staff, along with friends and family of the late local legendary artist Jac Kephart, gathered to commemorate the naming of the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building at Colorado Mesa University.

The Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building was named when Pat Kephart, Jac’s widow, made a donation of $1 million in the namesake of her late husband.

Aside from the generous donation, the college has more than forty of Jac Kephart’s paintings displayed throughout campus according to CMU.

“There are few people who cared so little about credit and accolades as Jac,” said CMU President Tim Foster. “But there are few people who deserve those things more than he. I am grateful to Pat and Jac’s family for making his legacy a permanent part of CMU campus and history.”

“The ceremony reinforced to all in attendance that the art and philosophy of Jac Kephart will transcend his life,” wrote CMU’s Public Relation Director David Ludlam. “His work will endure and live on in CMU students inspired by his painting, who will also learn inside the building that now carries his name.

The university offers a formal walking tour map available for those who want to see the work of Jac Kephart while touring campus. For information about the programs housed in the Jac Kephart Fine Arts Building or to learn more about the Kephart Art Walk contact the CMU Foundation.

