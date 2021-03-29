Country Jam 2021 is a go, lineups released
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As they say, the show must go on. After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, Country Jam is back for 2021, and several big country music names are headed to the Grand Valley this June.
The lineups for this year were released on Monday morning, and Country Jam says that passes & camping go on sale on Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. The country music festival is slated to be held from June 24-26.
The lineups for each day are below:
Thursday, June 24:
- Luke Combs
- Ashley McBryde
- Travis Denning
- Drew Parker
- Stephanie Quayle
Friday, June 25
- Toby Keith
- Hardy
- Tanya Tucker
- Craig Morgan
- Lainey Wilson
Saturday, June 26
- Carrie Underwood
- Kip Moore
- Parker McCollum
- Ingrid Andress
- Ashland Craft
