Crews cut driver out of crashed vehicle in Orchard Mesa Canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A male driver was transported to the hospital mid-morning on Monday after they crashed into the Orchard Mesa Canal near 31 Road and B Road.

Our crew on scene tells us that crews from the Central Orchard Mesa Fire District and the Clifton Fire District had to cut the driver out of the crashed vehicle before having him transported to the hospital.

The road was partially closed for about an hour around noon. The road is now fully back open.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

