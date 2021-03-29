Mavericks clean house in 4-game sweep

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mavericks take on Adams State and Regis in a 3-man pod. They won their first two games of the weekend and end with a double-header against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies got on the board first with an RBI-double giving Kannon Handy one earned run. In the second, with a runner on the third, Blaine Demello hit a stand-up RBI-double to tie it up 1-1. The Mavs couldn’t get the engines running; six Mavericks struck out, leaving 13 on the bags. They came alive in the fifth inning scoring five and in the eighth, scoring nine runs. Handy snags the win with 11 strike-outs, four walks, and allowed four hits.

Mavs win their first game, 25-1, and their second game, 6-3.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.