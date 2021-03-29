Advertisement

Polis announces residents over the age of 16 eligible for vaccine starting Friday

Gov. Jared Polis during a March 12, 2021 news conference.
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced that residents over age 16 will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Friday.

Polis said Monday that all Colorado residents who want vaccines will be able to get them by mid to late May.

Polis says there will be six mass drive-in sites for the state’s eligible population and four mobile bus clinics to distribute vaccines to underserved communities.

He says more than 1 million Colorado residents have been fully vaccinated and over 1.5 million have received their first vaccine doses. Despite expanded eligibility, Polis says vaccine providers have been ordered to prioritize people in higher risk groups.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
The outside of the Grand Rivers Humane Society in Grand Junction, Colo.
Rescued dog’s puppies reunited one year later
A snapshot of Pamela Stamm and Chester Riley.
Procession and memorial service held for Nucla-Naturita fire chief Chester Riley
Cyclists along the race course on Divide Rd. in Whitewater, Colo.
Maverick Classic road race held today in Whitewater
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Latest News

Crews cut driver out of crashed vehicle in Orchard Mesa Canal
Country Jam
Country Jam 2021 is a go, lineups released
Photo of President Foster speaking at the ceremony held last Thursday to honor Jac's legacy and...
$1 million donated to CMU on behalf of the late local artist Jac Kephart
Mesa County Public Health issues no-burn advisory