Polis announces residents over the age of 16 eligible for vaccine starting Friday

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced that residents over age 16 will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Friday.

Polis said Monday that all Colorado residents who want vaccines will be able to get them by mid to late May.

Polis says there will be six mass drive-in sites for the state’s eligible population and four mobile bus clinics to distribute vaccines to underserved communities.

He says more than 1 million Colorado residents have been fully vaccinated and over 1.5 million have received their first vaccine doses. Despite expanded eligibility, Polis says vaccine providers have been ordered to prioritize people in higher risk groups.

