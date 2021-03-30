Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Brett Rozman

Palisade catcher, Brett Rozman, is our Athlete of the Week
By Dave Ackert
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -High School Baseball season is getting a later start than usual this year, and excitement levels are through the roof, as last year’s season got cut short.

One local player, Brett Rozman, got a call to help out with a Major League practice.

He is our athlete of the week.

Brett Rozman’s a sophomore at Palisade High School. He got the thrill of a lifetime catching for Astros pitcher Zach Greinke, in a spring practice in Phoenix. Some would say it’s because hard work pays off.

He got to catch for Grienke, as that’s the position he plays at Paliade. Then, he even got a chance to take a few swings against the former Cy Young winner.

“I was happy I got to do it.” said Rozman.

Not only is it something that will make for a great memory, but it was an experience that will likely give him an edge against his competition going forward.

“He got a hit off a future Hall of Famer… not many high school kids can say that.” said Palisade Head Coach, Nate Porter.

Most of us would probably cherish a moment just shaking a 6 time all-stars hand, let alone getting a chance to do what you love and catch for him, and then to get a hit... is just incredible.

That’s why Brett Rozman is our Athlete of the Week.

