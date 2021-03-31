Advertisement

City of GJ works to renovate interchange on Riverside Parkway and 5th Street

(KKCO)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is renovating the interchange on Riverside Parkway and 5th Street.

Crews started working on the new project this week, adding new vegetation and grass. City officials say the new landscaping design showcases the unique growing environment of the Grand Junction area and is designed to be aesthetically pleasing, water-efficient, and cost-efficient.

The city says this interchange is the first piece of landscaping people will see when they enter Grand Junction from the south.

Crews will continue to work on the project throughout the next month.

