Montrose defeats Grand Junction in Volleyball matchup

Montrose Indians improve to 4-1 on the season
By Dave Ackert
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Montrose was nice 3-1 on the season, while Grand Junction was still trying to get their first win.

To get things started off, Jaedyn Key had a nice little spike into the gap.

Then the ball got sent sky high, guess who? Junior Jaedyn Key slams it home. Made it 10-1 in the second set.

Kelsey Rocco with a little help from the net, gets the ace. They win the second set 25-9.

Then in the third, Emerson Wilson from Grand Junction, with the diving effort keeps the volley going on and on. Finally Kelsey Rocco gets the kill and Montrose get the win in three straight sets to improve their record to 4-1.

