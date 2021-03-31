Police ask for the public’s help to identify suspect in stolen van investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating a stolen van and are asking for the public’s help to identify the person seen in surveillance video.

The white 2006 Ford E150 Van with a license plate of BKK-U63 was stolen on March 24, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Dos Hombres. Multiple items were inside the van to include debit/credit cards belonging to the victim that were later used in Utah. It is unknown at this time if the van was taken to Utah. It appeared there was only one suspect involved when the vehicle was stolen.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the person seen in the surveillance video or information about this crime, please submit a tip below or contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers: https://crimewatch.net/us/co/mesa/sheriff/134177/cases/help-solve-van-stolen

Surveillance video can be viewed here:

