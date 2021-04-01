Advertisement

County moves testing center back to Mesa County Public Health building due to low COVID-19 testing demand

(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The drive-through COVID-19 sampling site will move back to the parking lot at Mesa County Public Health from the Fairgrounds due to reduced demand for testing.

The health department says that the last day the Fairgrounds testing site will be open is April 3, and will open back up at the MCPH parking lot on April 6. This is the location the site was originally operated from as one of the first drive-through sampling sites in Colorado.

The health department parking lot is located at 510, 29 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81504.

You do not need an appointment, but you can pre-register online by heading here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Two arrested following hazmat incident at 29 Mile Apartments
Police look for suspect in stolen van case
Police ask for the public’s help to identify suspect in stolen van investigation
Police: Soldier reporting for military duty in San Deigo has vehicle stolen in GJ
Two female toddlers were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Tuesday evening after being...
VIDEO: Smugglers drop 2 toddlers over border barrier, rescued by U.S. Border Patrol

Latest News

Montrose City Council seat vacancy
Montrose City Council accepting applications for seat vacancy
Interview with Fay Wray's daughter, Victoria Riskin
Edesia 2021 features Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin
Grand Junction City Council recently marked April as water conservation month
DRIP releases new data on Western Slope drought conditions
Many people are behind on rent and mortgage payment as a result of the pandemic
Eviction moratorium extended through June 30