County moves testing center back to Mesa County Public Health building due to low COVID-19 testing demand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The drive-through COVID-19 sampling site will move back to the parking lot at Mesa County Public Health from the Fairgrounds due to reduced demand for testing.

The health department says that the last day the Fairgrounds testing site will be open is April 3, and will open back up at the MCPH parking lot on April 6. This is the location the site was originally operated from as one of the first drive-through sampling sites in Colorado.

The health department parking lot is located at 510, 29 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81504.

You do not need an appointment, but you can pre-register online by heading here.

