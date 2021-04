GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On April 11, Edesia 2021 features an exclusive screening of “Long Live King Kong” and a live remote interview with Fay Wray’s daughter Victoria Riskin.

Riskin joined us on Midday for a deeper look into her life and book, “Fay Wray and Robert Riskin, a Hollywood Memoir.”

