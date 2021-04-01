Advertisement

Marissa Gallegos to compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

By Dave Ackert
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa’s Redshirt Sophomore Marissa Gallegos will compete at the United States Olympic Team Trials at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on April 3rd and 4th.

She will have a chance at making the U.S. Women’s Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Team. This is the first time a CMU Maverick has gone to the Olympic Trials for women’s wrestling.

Gallegos is seeded number 11 at 53 kg and will likely match-up with number 6 seed Alisha Howk for her first match-up of the weekend.

To qualify for the Olympic Team, the Denver native will have to win the tournament, then have a best two-of-three showdown with Jacarra Winchester, who qualified for the Olympics at the 2020 Pan American Olympic Qualifier.

The Olympic Trials will be streamed on Peacock and broadcast on NBCSN at the times below:

Friday April 2 - 10am on Peacock https://www.peacocktv.com/ 6:30pm on NBCSN https://www.nbcsports.com/

Saturday April 3 - 12pm on Peacock, 6:30pm on NBCSN

