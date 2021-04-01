Montrose City Council accepting applications for seat vacancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -City Councilors are accepting applications for a council seat vacancy until April 22 at 6 p.m.

The last time there was a vacant seat on the council was in 2017.

Anyone interested has to fill out an application and submit a letter of interest to the council. Also, anyone living within the city can apply to serve on the council’s At-Large seat.

The council will interview potential candidates before holding a formal vote to appoint a new councilor. During the appointment process on May 4, applicants for the District III seat are considered first. If the At-Large seat becomes vacant, remaining applicants are considered.

Both the District III and At-Large seats will be on the ballot for the 2022 municipal election.

Visit CityofMontrose.org/CityCouncil to get more details and to download an application.

