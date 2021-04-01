Advertisement

Montrose City Council accepting applications for seat vacancy

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -City Councilors are accepting applications for a council seat vacancy until April 22 at 6 p.m.

The last time there was a vacant seat on the council was in 2017.

Anyone interested has to fill out an application and submit a letter of interest to the council. Also, anyone living within the city can apply to serve on the council’s At-Large seat.

The council will interview potential candidates before holding a formal vote to appoint a new councilor. During the appointment process on May 4, applicants for the District III seat are considered first. If the At-Large seat becomes vacant, remaining applicants are considered.

Both the District III and At-Large seats will be on the ballot for the 2022 municipal election.

Visit CityofMontrose.org/CityCouncil to get more details and to download an application.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Two arrested following hazmat incident at 29 Mile Apartments
Police look for suspect in stolen van case
Police ask for the public’s help to identify suspect in stolen van investigation
Police: Soldier reporting for military duty in San Deigo has vehicle stolen in GJ
Two female toddlers were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Tuesday evening after being...
VIDEO: Smugglers drop 2 toddlers over border barrier, rescued by U.S. Border Patrol

Latest News

County moves testing center back to Mesa County Public Health building due to low COVID-19 testing demand
Interview with Fay Wray's daughter, Victoria Riskin
Edesia 2021 features Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin
Grand Junction City Council recently marked April as water conservation month
DRIP releases new data on Western Slope drought conditions
Many people are behind on rent and mortgage payment as a result of the pandemic
Eviction moratorium extended through June 30