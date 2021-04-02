Advertisement

Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site to close Apr. 3

Mesa County Public Health will move its testing site to its building’s parking lot
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Mesa County Health and Human Services building.
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Mesa County Health and Human Services building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site administered by Mesa County Public Health will close on Apr. 3. MCPH will move its testing site to its building’s parking lot, and testing will resume there on Apr. 6. It will be a drive-through format running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

According to the department, demand for testing has decreased alongside the case count in the county. Stefany Busch, MCPH Communications Specialist, described the Fairgrounds site as a large operation that is no longer needed. However, she stressed the continued importance of testing if members of the public show symptoms of COVID-19.

Busch also noted that if you are feeling unwell, it remains important to stay at home.

This change in testing site only applies to MCPH testing and does not impact other sites administered by other departments and organizations. Appointments are not required for testing at the MCPH location, though you can pre-register online.

