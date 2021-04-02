Pinwheel garden planted for Child Abuse Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mesa County and Ariel Clinical Services partnered to plant a pinwheel garden at the Mesa County Justice Center to raise public awareness of child abuse. April marks the beginning of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to CASA of Mesa County Executive Director Joy Thompson, Mesa County’s rates of child abuse are about twice the national average. “This is not a problem that affects just a certain economic status, just a certain area of town. Child Abuse and neglect happens anywhere. It can happen in your own family; it can happen to your neighbors.”

CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in dependency and neglect cases at court. The community volunteers provide information to the court so that authorities can make the best decisions possible for the child’s future.

Ariel Clinical Services Deputy Director Carrie Over was pleased to work with CASA on this project. Ariel is an organization that supports foster families. “We’re hoping that the community takes a pinwheel to remind them that child abuse happens in our community... Awareness is the first step in prevention.”

Members of the public are encouraged to take a pinwheel from the garden at the justice center and plant it in their own yard to help spread the message of child abuse awareness.

Thompson urges parents and other caretakers to reach out for support when struggling with their children. She also asks the public to be aware of possible signs of child abuse, such as injuries, bruises, and changes in behavior.

