Advertisement

Pinwheel garden planted for Child Abuse Awareness Month

CASA of Mesa County and Ariel Clinical Services organized the event
The pinwheel garden at the Mesa County Justice Center.
The pinwheel garden at the Mesa County Justice Center.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mesa County and Ariel Clinical Services partnered to plant a pinwheel garden at the Mesa County Justice Center to raise public awareness of child abuse. April marks the beginning of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to CASA of Mesa County Executive Director Joy Thompson, Mesa County’s rates of child abuse are about twice the national average. “This is not a problem that affects just a certain economic status, just a certain area of town. Child Abuse and neglect happens anywhere. It can happen in your own family; it can happen to your neighbors.”

CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in dependency and neglect cases at court. The community volunteers provide information to the court so that authorities can make the best decisions possible for the child’s future.

Ariel Clinical Services Deputy Director Carrie Over was pleased to work with CASA on this project. Ariel is an organization that supports foster families. “We’re hoping that the community takes a pinwheel to remind them that child abuse happens in our community... Awareness is the first step in prevention.”

Members of the public are encouraged to take a pinwheel from the garden at the justice center and plant it in their own yard to help spread the message of child abuse awareness.

Thompson urges parents and other caretakers to reach out for support when struggling with their children. She also asks the public to be aware of possible signs of child abuse, such as injuries, bruises, and changes in behavior.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Two arrested following hazmat incident at 29 Mile Apartments
Police look for suspect in stolen van case
Police ask for the public’s help to identify suspect in stolen van investigation
Police: Soldier reporting for military duty in San Deigo has vehicle stolen in GJ
Grand Junction City Council recently marked April as water conservation month
DRIP releases new data on Western Slope drought conditions

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Mesa County Health and Human Services building.
Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site to close Apr. 3
County moves testing center back to Mesa County Public Health building due to low COVID-19 testing demand
Montrose City Council seat vacancy
Montrose City Council accepting applications for seat vacancy
Interview with Fay Wray's daughter, Victoria Riskin
Edesia 2021 features Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin