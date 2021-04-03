Advertisement

City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water

The city is participating in the Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is encouraging residents to conserve water during the month of April and throughout the year. Grand Junction is participating in the Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Residents can sign a pledge to conserve water, and prizes will be awarded to residents in cities with the most participants.

Prizes include three thousand dollars to contribute towards utility bills and a new Toyota Highlander given to a charity in the winning town.

Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim explained that “in the month of April, and really throughout the year, we’re asking all of our residents to participate in water-wise practices.” Such practices include following the suggested schedule published by Colorado State University for watering your lawn and reducing shower times to ten minutes or less.

Kim also stressed the importance of water conservation as the area experiences a drought.

You can sign the pledge by following this link.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Police look for suspect in stolen van case
Police ask for the public’s help to identify suspect in stolen van investigation
Grand Junction City Council recently marked April as water conservation month
DRIP releases new data on Western Slope drought conditions
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Police: Soldier reporting for military duty in San Deigo has vehicle stolen in GJ

Latest News

Inside the Lower Valley Fire District's Fruita station.
Lower Valley Fire District awarded level three rating by ISO
17-year-old Mariah Hall
Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing and endangered teen
Baymax
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Baymax’
The pinwheel garden at the Mesa County Justice Center.
Pinwheel garden planted for Child Abuse Awareness Month