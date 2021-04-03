Advertisement

Lower Valley Fire District awarded level three rating by ISO

Chief Cavaliere credits recent improvements and the team’s dedication for the classification
Inside the Lower Valley Fire District's Fruita station.
Inside the Lower Valley Fire District's Fruita station.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Insurance Services Office (ISO) designated The Lower Valley Fire District a level three Public Protection Classification. The ISO ranks departments nationwide on a scale from one to ten, with one being the best rating possible and ten being the worst. According to Chief Frank Cavaliere of the Lower Valley Fire District, only about six thousand departments score within the top three ranks among about thirty-nine thousand departments nationally.

Cavaliere noted that “for a department our size that’s... very good, because we’re a smaller agency with limited staffing. But the meal-levy increase did let us open up our Loma fire station and staff that full time, [and] add additional staffing to our current Fruita station here.”

Firefighters and EMT’s Keila Utu and Jesse Stocking shared their thoughts on the department and the recent changes. Utu explained that “our district is just really big, so... it’s a little different than all the rest of the departments in the valley, I think... just with the different variety and types of calls that you get.”

Stocking observed that “being able to increase our personnel, upgrade some of our equipment, it’s been nice. It’s affected us here.”

According to Cavaliere, recent changes at the department, including expanded training hours, individual qualifications, and the dedication of the team made the difference in the new rating. The updated rating could result in cheaper home insurance for residents of the fire district, and the chief encourages those who live in the area to check with their home insurance providers.

