Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting

Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Police Department is searching for possible suspects in a shooting that happened on Friday.

One person was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries from the incident. Authorities say it happened in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue in Palisade.

It is unclear at this time whether there is more than one suspect in the shooting.

Both Palisade police and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Palisade Police Sergeant Jesse Stanford. His phone number is (970) 464-5601 ext. 6208.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

