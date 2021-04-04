Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Impact Cares, a charitable organization based in Cedaredge, assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on Saturday. The group provides assistance to mobile home residents across the county with repairs that homeowners are unable to do themselves due to financial or physical difficulties.

According to Tory Wilson, Impact Cares Project Leader, the group is “a Christian organization, we travel across the country, and we try to bless different mobile home communities, all from south Texas up to the [Upper Peninsula] of Michigan.”

Founder David Reynolds drew from his own experience living in mobile home communities when building up the organization. He sees that they organize these events “just as a giving back to the residents... just really trying to help them out. We’ve lived in properties ourselves, we saw the need, and we were able to find a great team... to run this organization. And it’s just a wonderful thing for the residents and for the overall spirit of our communities.”

Volunteers Amy Barglof and her husband traveled from Iowa to help out in Grand Junction today. She said that they “jumped on in Denver, Iowa, when they came to our community, and our church helped them out, and we saw the integrity and the good that they were doing.”

The American Legion Post 73 from Montrose distributed American flags to community residents and also assisted. Impact Cares will also be organizing events at the Garfield Estates and Paradise Valley Park communities in Grand Junction over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.