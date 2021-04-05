Advertisement

Authorities ask for the public’s help to identify suspect(s) who damaged park slide

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saturday morning the Clifton Fire Department responded to a slide on fire at a park near Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

Officials say it happened around 2 a.m., and that the culprits are most likely juveniles.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.
City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water
New LDS Temple is coming to Grand Junction
The Impact Cares organization assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on...
Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park

Latest News

Charitable Organization Impact Cares
Charitable Organization Impact Cares
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
New LDS Temple is coming to Grand Junction
City of GJ awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting