City of GJ awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (GFOA).

The city says the certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and it marks a significant accomplishment for the city.

“I am proud of the continued efforts of City Council, City management, and accounting staff to earn this award each year. The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report is an important record of the City’s fiscal responsibility and financial management, and to achieve this level of distinction year after year is a great achievement,” said Jodi Welch, City of Grand Junction Finance Director.

The city’s report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, and the report demonstrated a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and groups to read the report.

The GFOA is a non-profit professional association with offices in Chicago, IL, and Washington, D.C. serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals.

Each year, the City of Grand Junction prepares a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which includes the results of the annual audit, as well as a comprehensive report of the City’s financial statements.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.