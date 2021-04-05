Advertisement

New LDS Temple is coming to Grand Junction

By Calvin Corey
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple is coming to Grand Junction, announced the Church’s President Russell Nelson yesterday morning in their general conference.

20 new temples are being built across the world, including in prominent places like Belgium and Norway. One new temple will open up in just about every western U.S. state as well. Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, California, and of course Grand Junction have all been chosen to get a new temple.

The announcement breaks a record for most new temples announced at one time. The church says they are “building now for the future.”

