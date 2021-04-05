Previewing the Grand Junction municipal election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction municipal election is tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6th. New city council members are up for election on Tuesday, as are three ballot measures for voters.

Residents within city limits will vote on four city council races, in Districts A, D, E, and the at-large District. Rick Taggart is the only current council member seeking re-election. Taggart faces Mark McCallister in District A.

One of the ballot measures would lift the moratorium on marijuana businesses within city limits, if passed.

“There are two ballot measures,” explains Aron Diaz, Campaign Manager for Responsible Growth Grand Junction. “2A allows for the city to collect taxes generated from marijuana businesses within the city limits. 2B would remove a decade old moratorium on cannabis business operating in Grand Junction. Both need to pass for them to do anything.”

Grand Junction voters have rejected similar proposals twice in the past, most recently in 2011. A group called NOMJGJ is advocating for people to vote no on the measures. They say bringing cannabis businesses to Grand Junction will negatively affect children and crime in the area.

Others say it is simply an opportunity to see if grand junction voters have changed their opinion on the issue.

“10 years of maturation from the voter standpoint,” says City of Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann. “Either they see the effects of it or they don’t see the effects of it. In 10 years have the voters changed? We’re going to see.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor offered his best to all incoming city council members. Mayor Wortmann’s term ends on May 1st. He says prioritizing Grand Junction businesses will be crucial to the success of future council members.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.