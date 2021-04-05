Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting led to a police chase on Riverside Parkway and Hale Ave.

Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to flee from the police, but then crashed into another car, injuring multiple people. Two people in the hit car were transported to the hospital. Police apprehended the suspect and transported him to the hospital as well. It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported in the shooting.

Details about this incident are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

