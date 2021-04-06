BLM and Lower Valley Fire collaborate for wildfire hazard reduction project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management and City of Fruita are working with the Lower Valley Fire District to help reduce wildfire hazards in areas around Fruita.

The collaboration is part of a five year community assistance program, which provides BLM funding for projects near Fruita. Crews have been working to cut trees, along with controlled burning of certain areas that will reduce the risk of severe wildfires.

All four of the largest fires in Colorado history happened last summer, and this effort could help prevent another dangerous wildfire season in 2021.

”Just trying to make the city of Fruita safe, more resilient from wildfire,” explains Frank Cavaliere, Lower Valley Fire District Chief. “We do have a lot of growth going out into our wildfire area, and we’re just trying to make sure that we mitigate those areas with the help of our federal partners.”>

Most of the land involved is owned by the city of Fruita, and a good amount of it is located next to BLM land. The project also covers Little Salt wash Park, which runs through Fruita.

The Lower Valley Fire District will re-apply for another five year community assistance program when the current one expires later this year. They say continuing the program is crucial to keep reducing risk of severe local wildfires.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.