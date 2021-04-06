Montrose judge named honorary deputy

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose law enforcement honored Municipal Judge Richard Brown by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy on Monday. Judge Brown has served on the bench in Montrose for 23 years and has announced his retirement.

Judge Brown took the chance to recognize the law enforcement officers he’s worked alongside over the years and praised their dedication to the Montrose community.

According to Judge Brown, “I’ve seen first-hand some of the things they go through, the name-calling, that goes on, and the tense situations in which they’re involved, and the way... they handle those [situations] very, very well, and they’re a credit to our community, and our county, and our state.”

The surprise event followed the groundbreaking of the new Public Safety Complex in Montrose.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.