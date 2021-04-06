Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a vehicle and several individuals seen on a surveillance video related to a burglary of a home in Orchard Mesa.

On March 30, deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary on B 1/2 Road near 28 3/4 Road. Several individuals and a large truck are seen on video gaining access to the property and taking items.

Investigators are looking to identify the individuals about the potential crime. If you recognize anyone in the pictures below, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH or contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers.

(MCSO)

(MCSO)

(MCSO)

(MCSO)

(MCSO)

(MCSO)

More pictures of the individuals can be found here.

